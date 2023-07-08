West Ham ‘definitely’ looking at ‘spectacular’ World Cup midfielder – journalist

West Ham United will need to replace club captain and talisman Declan Rice in the coming weeks.

The Hammers star is reportedly on the verge of sealing a move to Arsenal.

Rice will be a hard player for West Ham to replace, but the Hammers are working hard to do so.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

According to Dean Jones, David Moyes has a list of ‘about 12 midfielders’ the club is looking at.

One of those is Yunus Musah, arguably one of the best young midfielders in world football right now.

“West Ham do have interest in him, that much is definitely true,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“But, at the same time I say that, West Ham literally have a list right now of about 12 midfielders that they’re looking at to replace Declan Rice, and he’s just one of them.”

‘He’s a big player’

West Ham have the unenviable job of having to replace Rice, one of the very best midfielders in the world.

Musah certainly seems like a great shout for the Hammers based on his talent, credentials and CV so far.

He isn’t 21 until November, but he already has over 100 competitive outings for Valencia and 24 USA caps.

Musah played at the 2022 World Cup, helping his nation reach the second round of the competition in Qatar.

Along the way, the 20-year-old delivered a display against England in the group stage that was deemed ‘spectacular‘.

The 20-year-old was backed for stardom several years ago and is certainly on the right track to meet his potential.

Back in 2020, Gio Reyna told Rising Ballers: “There’s a reason he’s playing for Valencia every week.

“He’s a big player and one of the best U18s in the world.”

More recently, ESPN listed Musah as one of the 39 best young players in the game right now.

Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Better still, Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the West Ham target could cost a mere £17million.

West Ham will get a hefty windfall for Rice, so they should be in a good position to win a bidding war for Musah.