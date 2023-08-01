West Ham United looked like they were going to be signing Carlos Borges but the deal has been surprisingly hijacked by a European club.

It had been reported that West Ham were finalising the deal for the Manchester City winger in a £14million deal that was agreed. Now, Ajax look to be signing him.

Romano tweeted this big update today as he said: “Ajax are set to hijack West Ham deal to sign Manchester City top talent Carlos Borges, here we go!

“Ajax Verbal agreement in place, player will be in Amsterdam for medical tests soon as sources close to Ajax confirm. West Ham, close but Ajax hijacked the deal.”

West Ham lose out on signing Borges

The ‘exceptional‘ talent is still only 19 years-old but he is highly-rated and has been finding life easy in Premier League 2 with the Manchester City academy.

Borges has managed 55 goals and 42 assists in only 79 youth appearances and was the top goal scorer in Premier League 2 last season.

It would have been a great signing for West Ham as they would have added some top attacking quality to their squad and someone who has top potential.

Now, it looks like European giants Ajax will be signing the player, who has represented the Portugal U19 side on many occasions.

West Ham no doubt tried their best but it is always very hard for them to compete with a top Dutch team like Ajax who will be battling for the league title in Holland.

It will be a devastating blow for the club as they have already lost Declan Rice this summer transfer window. They are also yet to sign a player this summer. No doubt David Moyes will be gutted.