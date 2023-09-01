West Ham could yet make last-minute move to sign £55m Chelsea player

Journalist Dean Jones claims that West Ham United could make a late move to sign Chelsea star Marc Cucurella on loan.

The journalist has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on West Ham’s search for a new left-back.

The Hammers could be busy today as they bid to fill a couple of key positions in David Moyes’ squad.

West Ham have been on the lookout for a new left-back this summer, with Aaron Creswell’s future up in the air.

Of course, Moyes’ men have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen. But Jones claims they could make a surprise move for Cucurella after the full-back’s proposed move to Manchester United fell through.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham could move for Cucurella

Speaking to GMS, Jones suggested he wouldn’t rule out West Ham making a late swoop to sign Cucurella.

He said: “West Ham are busy tonight fielding proposals from agents over potential last-minute deals. This is not unusual, and it is often the case that they do not give time to many of the players that are pushed their way, but because of the fact they have two positions that need strengthening and not much time to act, it could be an interesting time, and we may arrive at deadline day with a new target being revealed.

“Ian Maatsen at Chelsea is a name that keeps cropping up, and it’s not beyond the possibility that they explore Marc Cucurella after United struggled to close that one.

“Chelsea are going to let at least one of those players out on loan from what I’m told, so it would make sense that West Ham are in the loop.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Cucurella completed a switch to Chelsea for a fee worth around £55 million last summer.

The 25-year-old starred for Brighton beforehand but has largely struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Cucurella could be a smart signing for West Ham if they manage to snap him up on loan.