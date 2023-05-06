West Ham could sign Europa League-winning midfielder for £13.5m - journalist











West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow.

The Hammers currently boast one of the best midfielders in the world in Declan Rice.

However, his future at the London Stadium is uncertain amid links with other clubs.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With that in mind, West Ham are apparently looking around for potential replacements.

Earlier this week, BILD claimed Frankfurt were willing to do business over Sow for around £18million.

Now, Christian Falk has claimed West Ham could possibly land the 26-year-old midfielder for even cheaper.

The German football expert and journalist spoke about the Hammers’ links with Sow on CaughtOffside.

“Last summer, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle were close to midfielder Djibril Sow,” wrote Falk. “But this time around it’s West Ham doing the chasing.

“The Swiss star has been watched several times by the east Londoners. Most recently in Dortmund by chief scout Rob Newman himself.

“The Hammers had already inquired about Sow in the winter window. But at that time, sports director (Markus) Krosche put a stop to it.

“Eintracht are now ready to talk, and would let Sow leave for €15million (£13.5million).

“He’s the engine room in midfield who loves to drive his team forward. And he really wants to go to the Premier League.”

‘Quick, powerful and good in the tackle’

Sow is a quality player who has starred for Frankfurt and Switzerland over the years.

He helped his club triumph in the Europa League last season.

And because Sow’s contract expires next summer, it looks as though West Ham could land him for a bargain fee.

The Bundesliga website sung the midfielder’s praises previously, likening him to Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

‘One of Sow’s idols growing up was Thierry Henry,’ they wrote.

Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘But the Eagles midfielder is a much more destructive player than the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and France star.

‘The Eintracht man can play any role in central midfield, but being quick, powerful and good in the tackle means he is well suited to going box-to-box.

‘His passing success rate of just over 90 percent also made him the ninth-best player in the league in that category in 2020/21.

‘In that sense he is a bit like Bayern Munich’s Goretzka, although Sow will need to add more goals to his game to truly match up to the Germany powerhouse.’

If West Ham do sell Rice for £100million, then Sow would be a decent investment, and there would still be plenty of funds left over.