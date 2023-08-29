West Ham United could end up offering Jesse Lingard a short-term contract to rejoin the club.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claimed on GiveMeSport that signing the Manchester United old-boy just cannot be ruled out.

West Ham could sign Jesse Lingard

West Ham United fans already know just how good Jesse Lingard is.

The Englishman spent six months on loan at the London Stadium in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, and he was one of the best players in the country during his time there.

Lingard, branded as ‘amazing‘ by Rio Ferdinand, scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 16 appearances for the Irons which is an outrageous return.

West Ham would’ve loved to re-sign Lingard at the end of his loan spell, but the Englishman decided to stay at Manchester United. He then left Old Trafford and moved to Nottingham Forest last year, but that didn’t go to plan.

Now, Lingard is without a club and is training with West Ham for the time being. Sheth thinks the London Stadium could become his home again if he impresses David Moyes and co.

He said: “He has been training with them, he’s been training with the first team squad and primarily, it was just to keep his fitness up. But people put two and two together, and when I’ve put it to West Ham United, what’s the situation? Is it just for his training? Or can we now 100% rule out, you know, a short-term contract?

“They have stopped short of ruling it out, so I just think if he impresses during training, and the coaching staff see something, maybe they see the Lingard that they got on loan a couple of seasons ago, don’t rule out maybe a short term contract being offered to him at West Ham.”

TBR View:

This would not be a bad move at all for West Ham.

There’s absolutely no doubt about the fact that Lingard has the talent and quality to deliver. He proved that during his spell at the London Stadium under the same manager.

West Ham are now much stronger than they were back then, and with a Europa League campaign coming up, why not have a player who has already won it?!

If Lingard can prove his fitness levels, he would be a good signing for West Ham.