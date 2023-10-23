West Ham could now loan ‘unbelievable’ striker in January, he wants to move to England

West Ham are ready to step up their pursuit of a new forward in January and are once again looking at PSG’s Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike has failed to make the impact he’d have liked at PSG. The young Frenchman looked set to join Newcastle at one point before opting to sign for the French giants.

However, the forward has already been told he can leave and according to 90Min, West Ham are keen on making a loan move for Ekitike.

West Ham want to sign Hugo Ekitike in January loan move

According to 90Min, West Ham are looking at a number of strikers ahead of the January window.

It’s claimed that Ekitike is once again among the names they’re exploring. The 21-year-old is said to be keen on a move to England and with PSG open ready to let him go on loan, it’s a move that appeals to West Ham and David Moyes.

90Min also names Adam Hlozek as another target, while the Hammers have also watched Vangelis Pavlidis this weekend.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ekitike can finally show England what it’s missed

It’s safe to say that Hugo Ekitike will be living with a bit of regret over his move to Paris now. Sure, he’ll be on a nice contract but the reality is he’s just not playing.

MORE WEST HAM UNITED STORIES

He’s had just the one appearance this season and even last term when he did get chances, he scored just a handful of goals.

The time could be right, then, for the ‘unbelievable‘ Ekitike to move on with his career and that will start with a move in January.

West Ham are going along quite well under David Moyes, albeit with some inconsistent results thrown in.

But everyone knows they need another striker and Ekitike could help fill the void for the Hammers.