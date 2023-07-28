West Ham confident of beating Tottenham to ‘special’ £50m midfielder

New reports have suggested that West Ham are feeling very confident that they can beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Conor Gallagher.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are ‘optimistic’ that that they can beat rivals Tottenham despite having a £40million bid rejected for him.

West Ham are looking to strengthen this summer and desperately need midfield signings. This is due to the fact that Declan Rice has moved to Arsenal.

It will no doubt take a couple of players to replace the world-class star and it seems like Gallagher is one of their top targets.

West Ham optimistic they will beat Spurs to Gallagher

The ‘special‘ midfielder shone on his loan spell at Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals and picking up three assists in one season.

Last campaign, at Chelsea, like a lot of the players at the club, he struggled to replicate his good form. Despite this, the £50million English international would still be a great signing for the Hammers.

He is a great box-to-box midfielder who can help the Hammers in both defence and attack. More so, it is even better that if they sign him it will mean they beat their Premier League rivals to the midfielder.

With the Hammers battling relegation for the majority of last season despite their European exploits, they need top signings.

Gallagher would definitely be a great start to signing some top quality talent. It will be interesting to see how much West Ham will be willing to pay for him.

Hopefully we see a lot more activity from the Hammers or they may struggle to be competitive in both the Premier League and the Europa League.