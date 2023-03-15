West Ham coaches are concerned about 24-year-old's performances











West Ham coaches have had concerns about Gianluca Scamacca from the early stages of his time at the club.

The Athletic report that there were worries about the 24-year-old’s fitness soon after he arrived in east London in the summer.

He did not have much of a pre-season and has had throat, knee and ankle problems blighting his first campaign in England.

And they report that concerns about Scamacca’s fitness were one of the main driving factors behind the January signing of Danny Ings.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

West Ham coaches want Gianluca Scamacca to improve in two key areas

The report also says that Hammers coaches want to see the Italian international improve his hold-up play, where Michail Antonio has the edge over him for now.

They also claim Scamacca needs to win more headers, which is a central tenet of how David Moyes wants his strikers to play.

Now, it could be argued that a different manager would get more out of Scamacca by playing to his strengths and Moyes has been under pressure in terms of job security.

View Instagram Post

It may be too late for the club to make a change which would improve their chances of survival, with the weeks running out for any new man to make an impact.

It may be a case of hoping Moyes can squeak the club clear of relegation before reassessing the situation once again in the summer.

Scamacca could also help the Hammers embark on another European run in the Conference League, but he will hope for better in his second season in English football.