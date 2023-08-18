West Ham attacking target now ‘totally out’ of his manager’s plans; he’s a better finisher than Salah

West Ham are interested in a move for a striker and the player would like to return to England and specifically to the Premier League.

According to tuttomercatoweb, West Ham are looking for reinforcements after selling Gianluca Scamacca this summer.

This has led them to monitor Divock Origi. The player is apparently completely out of the plans and the project at AC Milan.

He also apparently said no to a move to the Saudi Pro League as he wants to play in England. ‘In the last few hours’, the possibility of this has increased.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Divock Origi could be heading to West Ham

Signing the Belgian forward would not be a bad idea at all for David Moyes and West Ham this summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool striker is an “outstanding” forward and a top finisher who provided the Reds with many moments of joy, including a goal in the Champions League final to help lift the trophy.

His experience would be great for West Ham to have. Earlier this year, the forward had a reported price tag of around £13million.

Jurgen Klopp infamously claimed that Origi is a better finisher than Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. This high praise shows how highly rated he is.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The club definitely need some attacking reinforcements sooner rather than later. They have become far too reliant on winger Jarrod Bowen.

If they can help him out with a top finisher up top then they could no doubt have a great season in the Premier League and Europe.