The latest reports suggest that West Ham are interested in bolstering their attack by signing Napoli attacker Hirving Lozano.

According to ilMattino, via SportsWitness, West Ham have enquired about Lozano and now are waiting to hear back from Napoli.

Napoli are apparently willing to listen to offers for the player. The same reports says that West Ham value the Mexican international at around £17million.

Lozano only has one year left on his contract. Due to this, Napoli may apparently have to accept an offer around this sort of price.

(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

West Ham want Lozano

It is no shock to see the Hammers want to upgrade their attack.

Michail Antonio is in his 30’s and Gianluca Scamacca has not impressed David Moyes with his performance.

Lozano is a very experienced winger. Due to this, it would be a very exciting signing for the Hammers should they sign him.

The 27 year-old has had an enjoyable season with Napoli. He won the Serie A title with Napoli and it was a huge moment for the club.

With West Ham in the Europa League next season, they will be able to hire players with a lot of top experience and quality.

They will be playing in multiple competitions next season. We saw how this affected them in the Premier League. They ended up in a relegation battle this season.

Due to this, they need squad depth. Signing the “incredible” winger is a great place to start in this summer window for the London club.