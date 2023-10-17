West Ham are still very keen to sign £45m midfielder who’s been compared to Paul Scholes

West Ham United are among a host of Premier League sides who are still keen on signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Phillips was told he could leave City over the summer but opted to stay and fight for his place.

West Ham enjoyed a busy summer transfer window after selling their star man Declan Rice.

The Hammers moved to bolster their midfield by bringing in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, with the latter performing exceptionally well after his switch from Southampton.

But West Ham were also heavily linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips over the summer after Rice’s departure.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, Phillips opted to remain in Manchester despite struggling for minutes in his debut season under Pep Guardiola.

And after a similar start to the new campaign, it seems that West Ham are one of many clubs monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

West Ham remain keen on Phillips

90 Min reports that a number of Premier League clubs are keen on signing Phillips, with West Ham still interested.

The likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Phillips starred for Leeds United before making the £45 million switch to City last summer.

He even earned a comparison to Paul Scholes from Jamie Carragher back in December 2020.

“If you are coming up against Leeds United, who are brilliant as a team, not just Kalvin Phillips, he has got to be a major part of your team talk, exactly the way Paul Scholes was for Manchester United,” Carragher said.

“You had to stop Paul Scholes pulling strings in midfield and this lad, that was one of the best performances I have seen from an individual this season, and if you come up against him, you have got to stop him.”

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 27-year-old enjoyed a brilliant Euros campaign with England back in 2021 where he played a key role in helping them to reach the final. But he has struggled during his spell at City so far and faces a stern task in terms of breaking into the side.

Of course, Rodri is one of the best holding midfielders in world football and remains a key part of Guardiola’s side.

The Spaniard is currently serving a suspension and it was quite telling that Guardiola opted to play Rico Lewis in central midfield over Phillips against Arsenal.

While Phillips seems determined to become a success at City, it would benefit the midfielder to be playing regularly ahead of the Euros and a move to the London Stadium could help to get his career back on track.