West Ham United have reportedly tabled their opening bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse after seeing an offer for Conor Gallagher rejected.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming that West Ham have offered £25 million to sign Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Hammers are searching for a replacement for Declan Rice after their former captain completed a switch to Arsenal this month.

West Ham have been linked with moves for a host of names, including the likes of Denis Zakaria, Gallagher and Ward-Prowse.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea have already knocked back a £40 million bid from West Ham for Gallagher, with the Blues looking for £50 million for the midfielder.

And it seems that West Ham could switch their focus to landing Ward-Prowse.

West Ham move for Ward-Prowse

It’s noted that the 28-year-old is viewed as a player who could fill multiple roles in David Moyes’ side.

Ward-Prowse is also expected to leave St Mary’s this summer after Southampton suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

West Ham have just two weeks to find a suitable replacement for Rice and their interest in Ward-Prowse is long-standing.

The Saints skipper has excelled in the Premier League over the past few years, with Micah Richards labelling him the ‘most underrated’ player in England’s top-flight.

Of course, Ward-Prowse has now dropped down to the Championship with Southampton and it seems like the right time for him to move on.

It would be a surprise to see West Ham match Chelsea’s valuation of Gallagher and Ward-Prowse seems like a more realistic option for the Hammers.

The Englishman was proven himself to be an exceptional set-piece taker over the years, which would only add to West Ham’s brilliant record from these situations.

Southampton reportedly want at least £40 million for their captain this summer, so it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement over the coming days.