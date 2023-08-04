‘West Ham are not happy’: Fabrizio Romano shares Hammers transfer update

It looked like West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca would be heading to Inter Milan but now another team are trying to hijack the transfer.

West Ham have already lost Declan Rice, and it was reported earlier in the week that Inter Milan were going to make an offer for him.

Now, it looks like Atalanta is a potential destination for the West Ham striker.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Twitter, noting that West Ham are ‘not happy’ with the Nerazzurri bid.

Reporting on the Scamacca transfer saga, Romano said: “Atalanta are trying to hijack Inter move for Gianluca Scamacca.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“West Ham are not happy with €24m plus add-ons bid made by Inter today.

“Inter remain on their position. West Ham expect Atalanta to send an important proposal, bigger than Inter’s one. Race on.”

Atalanta trying to hijack Scamacca transfer

With the season a week away and West Ham yet to sign anyone, news of another playing leave may not sit too well with fans.

The ‘unbelievable‘ player only signed last summer and came with a lot of promise. He hasn’t lived up to expectations as he only managed three goals in the Premier League.

He did score eight goals across all competitions, but if West Ham receive a big offer for him it wouldn’t definitely be a good idea to sell, especially if they use the money for another forward.

The fact that Atalanta are ready to send a bigger bid than Inter’s is great news for West Ham. It looks like a bidding war is taking place for the Italian.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Scamacca is only 24 years-old but definitely has the potential to succeed at a top level. It will be very interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

West Ham have big problems of their own and still haven’t replaced Declan Rice. They need to move sooner rather than later if they want to have a good season.