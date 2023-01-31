West Ham transfer news: Conor Gallagher wanted on loan, could hijack Everton bid











West Ham United now want to hijack Everton’s move to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher by signing him on loan.

Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill has shared an update (31/1 9:35am) on the 22-year-old’s future as deadline day rumbles on.

Chelsea have been the most active Premier League team in the January transfer window.

They’ve splashed the cash, and might have left their biggest deal until last.

Graham Potter’s side want to sign Enzo Fernandez for what could be a British transfer record fee.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

If Fernandez does arrive, it could push Conor Gallagher further down the pecking order.

Everton have sensed an opportunity and made a £45m bid for the midfielder.

However, he’s not keen on a switch to the relegation-threatened side.

West Ham have now sensed an opportunity, and want Gallagher on loan.

Staying in London, and playing in Europe may make a move to the London Stadium a much more enticing move.

West Ham want Gallagher on loan

Gill provided an update on the interest in Gallagher, stating: ‘The name Conor Gallagher just cropped up in a conversation about West Ham targets today.

‘Manager David Moyes enquired about Gallagher back in the summer’s transfer window but was told Chelsea wanted him to stay with them.

‘Now the 22-year-old midfielder may be available on loan until the end of the season. Everton were chasing him. But if there’s a deal to be done, I hear West Ham are interested.’

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

As Gill states, West Ham were keen on Gallagher in the summer as an alternative to Jesse Lingard.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side this season, but his game time may be limited in future.

Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market.

West Ham could offer him regular minutes for the rest of the season if Gallagher decides to join on loan.

The long-term future of Declan Rice is also up in the air, and a place in the side may open up if Gallagher wants to make any move permanent.

Show all