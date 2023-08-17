West Ham agree personal terms with ‘one of the most promising players in the world’ – journalist

West Ham United have reportedly made a breakthrough in talks to sign Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with the Ajax and Ghana star in recent days.

Now, SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger has shared a very exciting update for West Ham fans.

AMSTERDAM – Mohammed Kudus of Ajax celebrates the 2-1 during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on August 12, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

He has taken to Twitter to say the Hammers have reached agreement on personal terms with Kudus.

Tim Steidten is currently in the Netherlands pushing on that deal, while West Ham are in direct talks with Ajax.

The Hammers are now preparing a £35million bid to try and convince the Dutch giants to part company with Kudus, added Berger.

Our view

Kudus would be an amazing signing for West Ham this summer.

With the Hammers in the Europa League, in the Premier League and based in London, they certainly have a lot of pull.

Kudus is an outstanding talent who has been deemed ‘the total package‘ and ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘.

And £35million is fairly modest fee for a player of his quality, age and potential.

AMSTERDAM – (L-R) Justin Hoogma of Heracles Almelo, Heracles Almelo goalkeeper Michael Brouwer, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax celebrates the 2-1 during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on August 12, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands . AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Let’s hope West Ham can soon strike a deal with Ajax and reach the home straight for what would be a superb signing.

The Hammers have needed some time to find their feet in the transfer market, but they’re very much up and running.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have both joined West Ham in recent days. Defenders could also be coming in over the next few days too, if all goes well.