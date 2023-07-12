West Ham ace believes he’d become better under manager of club that wants him

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has been linked to Roma and his latest comments show that he would love to move to the Italian club.

Scamacca has found it tough at West Ham. The 24 year-old came with a lot of promise but injuries and David Moyes preferring other options has not helped him.

The Hammers struggled in the Premier League last season but won the Europa Conference League. Moyes clearly will need a new attacker if they lose Scamacca.

Due to this, reports have heavily linked him with a return to Serie A, with Roma very keen. Now some new comments from Scamacca have been reported and it looks like he would love the move.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Scamacca dreams of playing with Jose Mourinho

With Roma under manager Jose Mourinho and hoping to push on next season in the Serie A, it is no shock to see them linked to a new striker.

Their top striker Tammy Abraham picked up a big injury towards the end of the season and they definitely need someone to cover for him and add more depth.

West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca, who is on £90k-a-week, spoke about his future.

He told Gazzetta, via Fabrizio Romano: “Roma is my home. It’d be a dream scenario to have José Mourinho as manager. I’m sure I’d improve my skills a lot under José at Roma.”

In the Serie A, Scamacca has scored 24 goals across two seasons and definitely looks like he could be quite a prolific striker.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

With the Italian still quite young at the age of 24 years-old, it will no doubt be quite sad to see him leave this summer as he could definitely grow and match his potential.

With Scamacca dreaming of playing under Jose Mourinho and David Moyes not 100% fancying him, it does look likely that he could leave this summer.