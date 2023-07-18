West Ham £30m midfield target can see himself playing for them – journalist

The latest news from journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that West Ham are considering making a move for Conor Gallagher.

Apparently, talks with the 23 year-old are ‘positive’ and currently ongoing. The transfer fee being offered is apparently around £20-30million.

The journalist went on to say that the Chelsea player can ‘imagine’ the possibility of playing for West Ham and that Gallagher going to Borussia Dortmund is not likely at this stage.

With Declan Rice leaving West Ham to join Arsenal this summer, the club really need to add some-top quality to their midfield this transfer window.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

West Ham want Conor Gallagher

It is no shock to see the Hammers look for a player of Gallagher’s calibre now that they have lost star player Declan Rice.

Gallagher is highly-rated. Premier League analyst Adrian Clarke said that his Palace stint was ‘such a roaring success that he must now be considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the country.’

Albeit he struggled last season at Chelsea, he showed at the Eagles how good he can be. As well as his tireless defensive work, Gallagher also scored eight goals and picked up three assist.

Hammers fans should be excited to hear that Plettenberg has claimed that Gallagher could see himself joining West Ham.

With Gallagher still very young but also performing to a top level, he seems like a no-brainer for West Ham. If they could sign him and another defensive midfielder then they would have replaced Rice well.

With West Ham also in the Europa League next season they need to make sure they have a top squad to compete well in both competitions. Signing Gallagher would be a perfect start for the club.