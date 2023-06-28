Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer, but Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder isn’t convinced he’ll succeed in the Premier League.

It’s a fantastic time to be an Arsenal fan now, isn’t it? The transfer window only opened a couple of weeks ago and the Gunners are already on the verge of completing three huge signings – Kai Havretz, Declan Rice and Timber.

The Dutchman is the youngest among the three, and he has a lot of room to develop. Sneijder has already identified one key area where he may struggle.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Wesley Sneijder has already spotted a big weakness in Arsenal target Jurrien Timber’s game

Arsenal‘s recruitment over the last two years has been near-perfect.

Edu and Mikel Arteta are yet to get a big transfer wrong at the Emirates, and looking from the outside, we can’t see that changing in this window either.

Almost everyone is certain that Rice will be a huge hit at Arsenal, while the more you think about Havertz under Arteta, more you feel he’ll succeed.

Timber too is viewed by many as someone who will be a magnificent signing, but Sneijder has noticed a potential weakness, and he thinks that will be his ‘downfall’ in the Premier League.

Speaking on Veronica Offside in April this year, as translated by Goal, the Dutch icon said: “He’s a smart lad and a really good defender.

“But he loses every header and in England – against those wardrobes in the Premier League – that will be his downfall.”

Photo by Pieter van der Woude/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber is an excellent player – both in attack and while defending – but he is only 5”9′ tall, and that definitely makes you wonder how he’ll compete aerially with the giants in the Premier League.

Sneijder is completely right to be concerned about this, but we don’t think it will be too much of a problem at Arsenal.

Timber has been brought in to mirror Oleksandr Zinchenko on the right side when required. He has all the qualities to do that, and as you may have seen at Arsenal, the Ukrainian isn’t really asked to win many headers.

For those wondering, Zinchenko is shorter than Timber – he has still been brilliant for Arsenal, hasn’t he?