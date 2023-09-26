‘We’re waiting now’: Eddie Howe provides update on ‘excellent’ Newcastle player ahead of City clash

Eddie Howe has provided an injury update on Newcastle attacking winger Harvey Barnes and it is not one the fan base will be happy to hear.

Newcastle played Sheffield United on the weekend and they ended up thrashing their opponents 8-0 away from hime.

Eddie Howe gave Harvey Barnes a start in the match, but sadly, the Englishman went off injured in the 12th minute.

It feels like he would have definitely grabbed a goal or assist if he didn’t suffer this injury and now Howe has given an update on how bad it is.

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes injury

We are yet to see the best from Harvey Barnes in a Newcastle shirt since he signed from Leicester City last summer.

At his former club, the winger managed 13 goals in the Premier League last season. So far, Howe has preferred Anthony Gordon and has given the attacker more starts than Barnes.

This has been fair as Gordon has been on top form and Barnes has mainly had to settle with appearances off the bench due to this.

The ‘excellent‘ £39m attacker has done well in his cameos so far this season. He has far less minutes than Gordon but has come off the bench in five games and started two.

Speaking in his most recent press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester City, Howe spoke about Barnes’ injury. He said: “It’s an injury to his foot, just below the toe, and I think it’s quite a substantial injury. We’ve had the scans and now we’re waiting now a specialist opinion on what’s next and whether there’s surgery involved or not.”

This is no doubt a huge blow for the club. Not only do they want to compete near the top of the Premier League but they are also in the Champions League. Squad depth is key, especially in attack, so to be losing one of their attackers for a long period is a huge blow.