‘We’re told’: Sky Sports journalist shares what he’s just hearing about Declan Rice

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may not be happy as his club’s grip on the race to sign Declan Rice appears to be loosening now.

Arsenal were desperate to sign Rice, but it now looks as though he may not be set for a move to the Emirates after all.

The Gunners had Rice earmarked as their top transfer target heading into this summer transfer window, but now, Manchester City have entered the race.

According to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour, City are now confident that they will be the club to sign Rice this summer, as he shared on Sky Sports News.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

City confident

Gilmour shared what he knows about Rice.

“Yeah, they both want the player, Manchester City we’re told are confident of getting him. They are willing to pay £75m plus £15m in two instalments. Arsenal remain in talks with West Ham, but West Ham are holding out and they are quite happy that these two clubs are bidding over Declan Rice, and they would like a bidding war, it suits the selling club in this case. Arsenal are still very much in the mix we’re told, but Manchester City are very confident of getting him,” Gilmour said.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Uphill battle

This doesn’t sound good for Arsenal.

Let’s be real, it’s not often that Manchester City don’t get what they want in the transfer market, and if they feel as though they are in the lead in this race, it may be a foregone conclusion.

City are one of the richest clubs on the planet, they’re the treble-winning champions of Europe, and they usually get their top targets regardless of any other interest.

Arsenal appear to be facing an uphill battle to get this deal done, that’s for sure.