David Raya to Arsenal is a rumour that has gathered a lot of pace in recent days.

Indeed, it’s been reported that personal terms have been agreed between Raya and the Gunners, while the Spaniard has apparently told Brentford that he wants to join the north London club.

However, as of yet, no bid has gone in yet from Arsenal for the ‘world class’ player, and according to Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News, Arsenal may soon formalise their interest in Raya once they know what is happening with Matt Turner.

The £8m man is in talks over a move to Nottingham Forest, and according to Sheth, the American’s move to the City Ground could spark a bid from Arsenal for Raya.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Arsenal could bid once Turner has gone

Sheth shared what he knows about Raya and Arsenal.

“We’re told that Arsenal are still exploring the deal for the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Now the interest in Raya we think could be formalised once there is a degree of certainty about Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest. Forest remain in talks with Arsenal over the signing of Turner and we know that Forest want to bring in two new goalkeepers,” Sheth said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Makes sense

It makes sense for Arsenal to only make this move once they know Turner is definitely leaving.

Think about it, there’s absolutely no need for Arsenal to have three international goalkeepers in their squad, and if they signed Raya while Turner was still there, there’s every chance they could be stuck with three talented players battling for one position.

To be honest, there’s an argument to be made that Arsenal don’t need Raya in any case, but if Turner is to stay then they definitely won’t need him.

Keep an eye on any movement on the Turner front because a move to Forest could spark a move for Raya from Arsenal.