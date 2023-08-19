Without trying to sound like a broken record, we have to once again state that Liverpool need midfield signings.

The Reds have just brought in Wataru Endo, but, let’s be real, a 30-year-old from a mid-table Bundesliga team isn’t what Liverpool fans had in mind when they heard ‘midfield rebuild’ this summer.

Indeed, it still feels as though there is more to come, and one player who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield is Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan has been linked with Liverpool as of late, but according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, the player himself would still prefer a move to Old Trafford to join Manchester United.

Amrabat prefers Man United

Sheth shared what he knows about the £25m midfielder.

“That may not be all for Liverpool. Our colleagues in Sky Italy have reported that Liverpool have held talks with intermediaries about the possibility of signing of Sofyan Amrabat, we’re told it’s not gone much further than that and the information we have been giving you throughout this window is that Amrabat’s preferred destination is Manchester United, but whether Manchester United can do a deal or not is looking increasingly difficult as they need to try and get players out at good fees to do a deal for someone like Amrabat,” Sheth said.

Not easy

Amrabat may prefer to join Manchester United this summer, but, in all honesty, there’s. no guarantee that he’s going to get that move.

United have already spent massive money this summer, and despite constantly hearing about how much their owners don’t back them, they’re right up against that FFP limit.

If United can’t shift some more of their fringe players, it will be incredibly tough for them to get Amrabat in, and, that could just open the door for Liverpool.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.