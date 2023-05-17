'We're seeing the end': 27-year-old likely to leave Tottenham - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has an incredibly uncertain future at Spurs.

The 27-year-old left Tottenham in the summer to link up with Serie A outfit Sampdoria on a season-long loan.

Winks missed the first half of the season due to injury, but was a regular in the second half of the campaign.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

The Tottenham loanee’s spell was a mixed one, and sadly he couldn’t help Sampdoria stay up in Serie A.

Whether Winks stays at Spurs beyond the end of the summer transfer window is up for debate.

According to Paul Brown, the Tottenham academy graduate “100 percent” wants to return to the club.

However, the journalist – writing on GiveMeSport – feels Winks could now be surplus to requirements.

“Winks is in flux,” wrote Brown.

“He has not been able to convince a series of managers now that he deserves a starting place.

“I’m 100% sure he wants to return and try to prove that to whoever comes in.

“But he’s facing an uphill battle and has a lot of people in front of him at the moment who the club have invested more money in.

“So, it could be that we’re seeing the end of Harry Winks at Spurs.”

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Our view

When Winks broke into the first team, he was an “amazing” talent who looked like he had the makings of a star.

Sadly, he has not managed to kick on at Spurs.

At 27, he should be in the prime of his career, but he’s spent the last season away from Tottenham.

Winks’ contract runs until 2024 and it’s very unlikely that he’ll get an extension.

With that in mind, you’d think Spurs will look to cash in during the summer and get a bit of money for him.

It’s a shame Winks hasn’t been able to cement a spot in Tottenham’s first team, but he could certainly do a job elsewhere in the Premier League.