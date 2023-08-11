Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is on the verge of completion.

The striker is reportedly set to sign for the German giants in due course, and when speaking on Sky Sports News, Gary Cotterill has given the latest on this situation.

According to Cotterill, Kane is set to join Bayern Munich today. He’s about to board a flight to Munich to undergo a medical, sign his contract and go through all of his media duties before officially being unveiled as Bayern’s newest signing.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane to leave today

Cotterill shared what he knows about Kane.

“This deal will be officially announced today and Harry Kane will be on a plane going over to Munich for a medical to sign that document and go through all the media duties.

They have a cup game tomorrow, far too late for him to be involved in that, but their first Bundesliga game is a week tomorrow, so could Harry Kane be pulling on a red shirt for that game? It certainly seems so. But there have been so many changes to this saga you never quite know until it’s officially announced by Bayern.”

“In the meantime we’re here at the training ground, the coaching staff will be here later, the training staff will be here later, there is a training session before their game against Brentford. Will Harry Kane turn up? You never know.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

End of an era

This is truly going to be the end of an era for Tottenham.

Kane is set to leave Spurs after over a decade of incredible service, and, in all honesty, we never thought this day would come.

The striker has been loyal to Spurs through all the ups and downs, but it appears as though he’s now ready to chase the top trophies in the game with Bayern Munich.

Spurs will have a massive job on their hands when it comes to replacing Kane, and it’s one we’re not envious of at all.

Spurs need to be very clever when making their next moves, but after years of getting it wrong under Daniel Levy, we can’t quite back them to do that.