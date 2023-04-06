'We're hearing': Sky journalist has just shared whether Antonio Conte could take Chelsea job after Spurs sack











Antonio Conte has been linked with a remarkable return to Chelsea, but it sounds as though this move isn’t one that is going to be happening.

Indeed, speaking on Sky Sports News (6/4/23 1:15PM), Kaveh Solhekol has stated that he’s heard from his sources that a move to Stamford Bridge isn’t on the cards for the Italian.

Despite reports in The Independent stating that Conte is being targeted by Chelsea after they sacked Graham Potter, the Sky journalist seemed pretty sure that this won’t be happening.

Conte not going to Chelsea

Solhekol shared what he’s been hearing about Conte.

“What we’re hearing is Antonio Conte, no. That is not going to be happening. We’re being told that Chelsea is not something that is going to be happening as far as we’re concerned,” Solhekol said.

Back to Italy

Antonio Conte would be a fool to take another job in London after his torrid time at Tottenham.

He never truly acclimatised to life back in the UK, his family didn’t come over with him, he would fly back to Italy after every single game and he was seriously unhappy.

Given the fact that he’s been unwell himself and that he’s lost three very close friends over the past 12 months, Conte’s next move should be to return to Italy so he can be closer to home and closer to his family.

As for Chelsea, going back to Conte wouldn’t make much sense either. There is plenty of bad blood between the club and the Italian after his questionable departure back in 2018, while his stint at Tottenham really wasn’t inspiring to say the least.

These rumours about Conte returning to Chelsea appear to just be rumours.

