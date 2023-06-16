Arsenal’s first bid for Declan Rice was rejected by West Ham United.

The Gunners reportedly offered around £80m for Rice to begin with, and given that West Ham have been quite vocal about the fact they want more than £100m for their player, this offer was rather cheeky.

The Hammers immediately rejected the bid, while people close to Rice are also said to have voiced their surprise at the offer.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast, those close to Rice were left a bit shocked by Arsernal’s lowball offer, but, luckily, the player does still want to join Arsenal.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Rice’s people shocked by Arsenal bid

Bailey shared what he knows about Rice.

“From what we’re hearing we know that Rice’s people were a little bit shocked at the level Arsenal decided to go in at. As you say Dean, he still wants to go to Arsenal and Arsenal are still the favourites to get him. They are his first choice, that’s the main thing here, and he’s let that be known,” Bailey said.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Careful

Arsenal need to be very careful with their second bid for Rice after their first bid shocked people close to the player.

Indeed, there is a fine line between leaving a player feeling shocked and leaving a player feeling insulted.

The West Ham midfielder has a number of avenues open to him, and if he begins to feel that Manchester City or another club are more keen to sign him than Arsenal, then his transfer priority this summer could change very quickly.

Arsenal need to make sure their second bid is not only acceptable to West Ham, but acceptable to Rice too.