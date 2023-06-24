Patrick Vieira is amongst the candidates being considered by Leeds United, but the idea of the Frenchman being the frontrunner in this race may be premature.

That is according to Graham Smyth who was speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast about the Frenchman.

The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist says the’s not putting much stock in the idea that Vieira is the frontrunner for this job. Claiming that, from what he’s hearing, this is still very much an open race and deliberations are ongoing as to who will replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Open race

Smyth shared his view on the 47-year-old manager.

“I don’t put a huge amount of stock in these suggestions that he’s (Vieira) the frontrunner, I think it’s very much an open race. From what we’re hearing that’s the case. The deliberations are ongoing and the process is ongoing as well. It’s not as if they’ve whittled it down to one or two there’s still a few they are considering,” Smyth said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Hurry up

It is interesting to hear that Leeds haven’t made a decision on their new manager yet, and, in a way, it’s worrying too.

Indeed, we’re only a week or so away from the start of pre-season, Leeds need a new gaffer through the door before the players return to training.

Of course, a week is a long time in football, but the fact that there isn’t a leading candidate at this point would suggest that Leeds aren’t overly sold on any of the managers they have been presented with so far.

It’s better to be be patient than be rushed, but Leeds may want to hurry this along at least a little bit.