Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson received high praise from the Welsh media after his display against Latvia last night, but feel he could have been ‘more clinical’ in front of goal.

Spurs snapped up Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day for a fee worth around £47.5 million.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature under Ange Postecoglou after he wasn’t registered in time for the trip to Turf Moor.

Johnson headed straight off on international duty after signing for Tottenham and has started in both of Wales’ games over the past week.

Indeed, Rob Page’s men were held to a goalless draw against South Korea over the weekend but picked up a 2-0 win over Latvia last night.

Johnson led the line for Wales and impressed with his all-round play, but he lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Welsh media deliver verdict on Johnson’s latest display

Wales Online handed Johnson a seven out of 10 for his display against Latvia, with the outlet praising his general play as a striker.

But they conceded the youngster could have been more clinical after missing a good opportunity in the early stages of the game.

The outlet wrote: “A real livewire who had a difficult task playing up front on his own. Had a good early chance, a one-v-one, which he skied.

“But general play, both with back to goal and running in behind, was top notch. Could have been more clinical.”

Johnson was eventually replaced in the 87th minute after putting in yet another encouraging display for Wales.

Of course, the former Forest star will be disappointed to have missed an opportunity to add to his international tally.

But it seems that his all-round play will offer Wales some encouragement and give Spurs fans a glimpse of what he could bring to Postecoglou’s side.

He impressed for Forest last season as he registered 11 goal involvements in his debut season in the Premier League.

Johnson is expected to provide a different type of option up front for Postecoglou and while he failed to get on the scoresheet last night, his performance should excite Tottenham fans.