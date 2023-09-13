‘We’ll see Liverpool linked’: Journalist says there’ll be many rumours about £166m man joining Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the biggest name in world football at the moment, and he’s seemingly making headlines on a daily basis at this point.

Indeed, as the Frenchman heads into the final year of his contract, there has been so much speculation about his future, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the Frenchman is bound to be subject of a number of rumours this summer.

According to Bailey, we’re going to hear a lot about Liverpool and Manchester City going for Mbappe, but, realistically, the only destination for the Frenchman at the end of the season is Real Madrid.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Mbappe will be linked

Bailey spoke about the £166m attacker.

“There is talk of a new contract, we understand that isn’t the case, even with a release clause he isn’t going to do that. He has indicated he’s willing to not receive his bonuses that are €80m. As it stands he will go on a free transfer next summer. We will see plenty of links to him, we will see Liverpool linked, we will see City linked, but do any of us believe he will go anywhere other than Real Madrid? It’s hard to imagine him anywhere else isn’t it really?” Bailey said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Already starting

Bailey says that Mbappe will be linked to Liverpool for the next year, and that’s already starting.

Just last week we heard from Julian Laurens that the player would be open to a move to Merseyside, and there have been plenty of other rumours regarding the two parties as of late.

We spent all of last year hearing about Jude Bellingham potentially coming to Anfield, and perhaps the big saga of this year will be around Mbappe.