Tottenham have a few transfer plates spinning at the moment.

The north London club are looking into deals for both Brennan Johnson and Ansu Fati, and it would appear as though the Harry Kane money is really burning a hole in Daniel Levy’s pocket.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, getting any of these deals done isn’t proving to be easy, but luckily, Spurs have other options in mind.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Tottenham could well bid for Conor Gallagher if their reported move for Johnson doesn’t go ahead.

Gallagher an option of Johnson doesn’t sign

Jones shared what he knows about Gallagher.

“Conor Gallagher’s family are the most ardent Chelsea fans you could imagine. I’d be interested to see Gallagher’s family cheering on Tottenham with their son as the heartbeat of the team. He has a career to look after and he wants to stay at Chelsea, but we’ll see if that Tottenham offer arrives, it might depend on what happens with Brennan Johnson,” Jones said.

Why not both?

We don’t want to over-simplify what is, of course, a very complex situation, but we can’t really understand why Spurs can’t get both of these deals done.

Harry Kane was sold for over £100m, Brennan Johnson is valued at £50m and Conor Gallagher is valued at around £40m. Surely there’s scope to do both of these deals?

Of course, it’s never as straightforward as that, but if Tottenham genuinely wanted to push and sign both players, we have to imagine that it would be possible for Spurs to find space in their budget.

Regardless, this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.