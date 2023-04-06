‘We’ll see’: Fulham loanee remains coy on his future as contract decision looms











Paulo Gazzaniga has remained coy on his future when speaking about his loan spell with Girona.

The Fulham-contracted goalkeeper spoke to Marca ahead of Girona’s game against Barcelona this weekend, and he wasn’t drawn into speaking about his next steps.

The Argentine’s Fulham contract is up in the summer, and after establishing himself as Girona’s number one, a permanent move to the La Liga mid-table side could be on the cards.

The goalkeeper didn’t admit that he would like a move, but he did say that he and his family are very happy over in Spain.

Gazzaniga happy in Spain

The Fulham loanee spoke about his upcoming game.

“We will go to play our match and play our game. We must be brave and play well, because if we are brave and play badly it won’t do any good. The idea is to always maintain our style of play,” Gazzaniga said.

When asked about his future at Girona, the goalkeeper said:

“Me and my family are feeling good here. My teammates and the coaching staff have treated me well from day one. The first objective is to stay in the first division and then we’ll see.”

Might be needed

Gazzaniga’s contract is up this summer, but there is an argument to make about Fulham potentially renewing the Argentine’s contract.

Indeed, while he may not be first-choice at Craven Cottage, Marek Rodak has been making noises about wanting to play on a weekly basis somewhere else and Fulham may need a new number two heading into next season.

While Gazzaniga may not be up to the standard of someone like Bernd Leno, he’s proven to be reliable in both the Premier League and La Liga throughout his career.

