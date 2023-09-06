‘We’ll miss him’: Club captain reacts after Tottenham sign ‘vital’ 22-year-old from his side

Tottenham made some top signings this summer transfer window and a fellow team mate of one of their new players reacts following the move.

This summer, Tottenham made some top moves as manager Ange Postecoglou rebuilt the squad. One of the signings was Brennan Johnson.

The player signed for Spurs from Nottingham Forest for a reported £47.5million on transfer deadline day and will be hoping the make a good impression.

The 22 year-old had a good season with his former club last campaign and managed to score eight goals in the Premier League.

Joe Worrall sad to see Brennan Johnson move to Spurs

With Harry Kane leaving Spurs, the club definitely needed to add more quality to their attack. Signing players like Johnson is a good step in building for the present and the future.

Worrall was speaking on TalkSPORT (05/09; 10:28am) and said: “We’ll miss him definitely. He’s a lovely lad, he’s kind-hearted and on the football pitch, he offered us so much last year.

“He was a vital part of getting us up and keeping us there. That’s football though and it’d life. Tottenham is a huge club and I do wish him all the best.”

It is no shock to see the club captain of Nottingham Forest talk so highly of the Welsh international. He has a very high ceiling and this was highlighted by the fact that Spurs were so keen to sign him.

His goals were key in keeping Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season and therefore it will be a big hole for the club to fill.

Meanwhile, with Spurs attackers like Richarlison struggling to score, players like Johnson will have some added-pressure to hit the ground running under Ange Postecoglou.