Leeds United had a decent summer transfer window, but they weren’t brilliant when it came to selling their best assets.

Indeed, many of their top stars left on loan rather than on permanent deals, and that strategy could end up costing Leeds in the long-term.

However, according to Angus Kinnear, there were a number of players Leeds could’ve cashed in on.

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Kinnear has stated that Leeds received a number of offers for their young stars this summer such as Illan Meslier, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk, but perhaps the biggest offer came in for Wilfried Gnonto.

Kinnear says that Leeds received a bid for Gnonto that was ‘well in advance’ of the fee they received for Tyler Adams, but, ultimately, they rejected the move.

Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images

Leeds received big Gnonto bid

Kinnear spoke about the £4m player and the offer Leeds received.

“We could’ve had a similar picture at Leeds United. We accepted the offer for Tyler. We could’ve accepted an offer well in advance for that for Willy, significantly in advance of that. We could’ve taken an offer for Illan in the mid-20s, an offer for Sinisterra at £20m and an offer for Pascal Struijk in the low teens,” Kinnear said.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Held on

These offers are absolutely massive for a Championship club, but, somehow, Leeds have managed to hang on through this storm.

Of course, Sinisterra ultimately left on loan after a bit of a legal tangle with the club, but many of the Whites’ prized assets are still on their books.

Keeping Gnonto wasn’t easy – he even went on strike at one point, but, ultimately, Leeds managed to keep him at the club and he could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship this term.