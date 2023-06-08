Tim Sherwood has backed Sam Allardyce to become the new Sporting Director at Leeds United.

It was reported over the weekend that Allardyce is keen to stay on at Leeds in an upstairs role, and Sherwood thinks that Big Sam could be the right man for the job.

Hailed as a ‘genius’ by Karl Robinson recently, the 68-year-old knows a thing or two about signing players to get out of the Championship, and Sherwood thinks that Allardyce could be the right man for this job.

The pundit backed Allardyce for this role on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sherwood backs Allardyce

The pundit gave his verdict on Big Sam taking this role.

“The worst thing they could do in my eyes is to hire a foreign Sporting Director at this stage. You need someone who knows the league they’re in, it’s a two-pronged attack, get out of the Championship and then do well in the Premier League and I think that Sam would be well-equipped to do that,” Sherwood said.

Interesting idea

This is an interesting idea to say the least.

Say what you will about Sam Allardyce’s tactics and his style of play, one thing you can’t knock is his eye for a transfer.

He knows almost every agent, manager and coach in the game, and he’s brilliant at convincing stars to join his projects.

Think back to his Bolton side, he managed to get the likes of Fernando Hierro, Ivan Campo, Jay-Jay Okocha and Youri Djorkaeff to sign for Bolton, and he turned them into a team that were competing for European places.

Allardyce could actually be well-suited to this sort of recruitment role.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images