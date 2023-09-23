Tottenham have been the surprise package of the Premier League this season.

The north London club are unbeaten after five games despite losing their talisman, Harry Kane, this summer, and, in all honesty, nobody saw this coming.

Indeed, Spurs have surprised many with their incredible start to this season, and, as you may imagine, a few of the players within the squad have also been surprisingly brilliant.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have burst onto the scene at Tottenham this term, but perhaps the most surprising performer for Tottenham this season has been Destiny Udogie.

The Italian is genuinely looking like one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but, in all honesty, before the start of the season, he wasn’t a player we heard too much about.

Clinton Morrison made this point speaking on Premier League Productions, describing the youngster as ‘outstanding’.

Udogie has been brilliant

Morrison gave his verdict on the young full-back.

“Udogie the left back who we’d not really heard about last season when he was out on loan, he’s been outstanding, so credit must go to Ange,” Morrison said.

Amazing

Left-back has been such a problem position for Tottenham for a long time, but, somehow, Udogie has seemingly waved a magic wand an solved this issue.

The defender has been truly fantastic since making his Tottenham debut. He’s barely put a foot wrong so far this term, and we’ve been mightily impressed by him.

In all honesty, we didn’t see this coming. If anything, we thought Udogie might struggle after the departures of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, but, instead, he’s taken to Ange-ball like a duck to water and is looking like a top Premier League player already.