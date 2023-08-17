‘We will try’: Steve Parish shares how many players Crystal Palace want to sign before transfer window shuts

Crystal Palace have been busy this transfer window and the latest from their owner has shared what their plans are for the rest of the window.

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Crystal Palace this summer. Club legend Wilfried Zaha left on a free transfer and the future of multiple players has been speculated.

One of the key players who was reportedly on his way out was Michael Olise, but the club confirmed that instead he signed a new contract.

Owner Steve Parish spoke about the player signing a new deal and also interestingly shared what the club plans to do for the rest of the transfer window.

Steve Parish on Crystal Palace transfer plans

The club will want to be trying to battle for a top-half finish. To do that they possibly need a few more players to add some much-needed squad depth.

Parish was talking to Sky Sports News after Olise signed a new contract. He said, via Football Daily: “With Wilfried (Zaha) going, it would have been a blow to lose Michael. We now go into the season with the team we pretty much ended the season with, plus Jefferson (Lerma), he’s a big plus.

“We will try and do one or two more things if the things are right next week, but I think it makes us all feel a little bit better about the way things are going.”

This is obviously good news for fans of the club as the Eagles are likely to continue being active in the transfer window.

So far, Palace have signed Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer and also signed Brazilian wonderkid Matheus Franca. The latter is no doubt a player for the future, whilst Lerma was the Man of the Match on his Premier League debut last weekend.

It shows that when the club have been making transfers over recent years they have been making good ones. They lost a fair few players this summer so they definitely need to make a couple more signings.