‘We will see’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows about Kalvin Phillips and Liverpool now

Reports emerged last week linking Kalvin Phillips with a move to Liverpool, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there may not be too much to this story just yet.

Indeed, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that he’s not heard anything on Phillips and Liverpool thus far to convince him that there is any concrete interest from the Reds, stating that Manchester City aren’t even thinking of transfer business yet as they focus completely on winning the treble.

Liverpool may well be keen on Phillips. After all, that’s what The Star reported recently, but according to Romano, there’s nothing to suggest that this is a deal that is moving quickly.

Nothing concrete

Romano shared what he knows about Phillips.

“The midfield is going to be crucial. Milner and Brighton is true, but Milner has not accepted anything yet, it’s just a conversation, it’s not a done deal. To answer the question on Kalvin Phillips, I am not aware of that. This is not something advanced or concrete at this stage, but we will see in the summer, generally around Man City nothing will happen now as they dream of the players,” Romano said.

Too early

Realistically, it’s way too early for any stories like this to be doing the rounds, especially involving teams like Manchester City.

While the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and probably Tottenham can start thinking of what they want to do next season, the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal are wholly focused on the here and now, and they can’t get sucked into being distracted by transfer negotiations.

If Liverpool do truly want to go for Phillips, this is one that may have to wait until the season is over, because, right now, City have a treble to win.

