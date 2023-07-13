Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future will be decided by the close of play today.

That is according to Dean Jones who has been speaking on The Done Deal Show about the England international and his future at Anfield.

As many will know, the midfielder has been linked with a £10m move to Saudi Arabia this week, and with huge wages and a reunion with Steven Gerrard on offer, the midfielder could leave.

According to Jones, Liverpool are trying to keep Henderson but the ball is very much in the skipper’s court.

The journalist says that Henderson will make a decision on his future by the end of today.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Henderson decision incoming

Jones shared what he knows about Henderson.

“Liverpool will be trying to keep Jordan Henderson right now. Look it’s in Henderson’s hands, they will have talks today and by the end of today we will know which way that one is going, the briefing is that today is extremely key in defining whether or not Henderson is willing to go ahead with this offer,” Jones said.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Hard to choose

Jordan Henderson is in a real conundrum here.

On one hand, if he stays at Liverpool he could continue to battle for the biggest trophies as the captain of one of the best clubs in the world.

On the other hand, the sheer money that is on the table in Saudi Arabia is mind-blowing, and the fact that he’ll get to work with Steven Gerrard again may also appeal.

Henderson’s Liverpool legacy is already cemented, and now he has to decide whether he wants to finish his career with one massive payday.

One thing is for sure, it’s not a bad position to be in as a footballer when you have a £700,000-a-week offer on the table.