Chelsea could be set to gazump Liverpool in the race to sign Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian has apparently told Liverpool that he wants to join the Blues, but, as of yet, the west London club are yet to make their move on that front.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports, as relayed by Emma Patton on Sky Sports News, Chelsea are yet to make their bid for Caicedo at this point, despite indicating that they won’t be giving up on this signing.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

No bid yet

Patton shared what she’s been hearing about Caicedo.

“We understand there has been no improved bid from Chelsea as of late. I want to reiterate what our reporter was telling us from Brighton. Chelsea haven’t thrown in the towel. They have offered improved personal terms, but it would take a lot for them to sway the deal this late on. They would need Caicedo to be obstructive and insist he only wants to move to Stamford Bridge,” Patton said.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Hurry up

Chelsea really need to hurry up and get their offer in if they want to hijack this move.

As Jurgen Klopp has said, Liverpool have an agreement in place with Brighton, and while the player isn’t all that receptive to a move to Anfield right now, that could change very quickly.

Of course, Chelsea are in the driving seat in that the player wants to join, but until a fee is agreed with Brighton, nothing can happen.

Chelsea know what they need to do. £110m is the price they must pay, and until they reach that number, Caicedo’s move to Stamford Bridge remains in limbo.

This is a situation that you simply can’t take your eyes off of.