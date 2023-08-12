Liverpool and Chelsea face-off in the Premier League this weekend, but perhaps the biggest battle between these two sides is going on behind the scenes.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are both waiting to see whether or not they will be signing Moises Caicedo.

The Blues and the Reds are both desperate to sign the Ecuadorian, with Liverpool already agreeing a fee with Brighton, but the player himself wants a move to Chelsea.

The west London club are now pushing to sign Caicedo, and according to Simon Thomas, speaking on Sky Sports News, one source has suggested to Sky that a deal between Chelsea and Brighton could be agreed before Sunday’s game between these two sides.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Agreement could come soon

Thomas shared what he’s heard about Caicedo.

“We understand that Chelsea are currently pushing to complete a £115m deal for the Brighton player, one source we have heard from this afternoon is that a deal could be agreed before Chelsea vs Liverpool tomorrow,” Thomas said.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Advantage Chelsea

If Chelsea manage to pull this deal off before their game against Liverpool on Sunday, that will hand them a huge psychological advantage heading into the game.

Indeed, Chelsea will have bested Liverpool off the pitch, and that will give the squad, the manager and the fans the boost needed to get the better of them on the pitch.

Of course, it could have the opposite effect in that Liverpool may want to show that they don’t even need Caicedo by brushing Chelsea aside with ease, but it’s hard to imagine that Liverpool won’t take this as a bit of a blow heading into the new season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool has been the transfer story of the weekend, and on Sunday, it may well end up being the game of the weekend too.