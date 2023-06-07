‘We understand’: Postecoglou has already told Tottenham to go and sign 26-year-old PL player – journalist
Ange Postecoglou has apparently approved a move for James Maddison at Tottenham Hotspur.
That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about who the Australian could now go and sign for Spurs.
The former Celtic boss was famous in Glasgow for playing a huge part in the recruitment process at Celtic Park, and it sounds as though he’s doing the same in north London.
Despite only being in the job for 24 hours, Postecoglou has apparently already told Tottenham that James Maddison is a player they should go after.
Postecoglou approves Maddison move
Bailey shared what he knows about the 26-year-old.
“Yeah from what we understand he’s greenlighted the James Maddison approach for that to continue, they’re battling Newcastle for him so that will continue, Maddison to come in there, he looks like a good fit for Tottenham,” Bailey said.
Great first signing
If Maddison is indeed the first signing of the Postecoglou era at Tottenham, the north London club should be very excited by what’s to come from the Australian.
The midfielder is a world-class talent who has been courted by some of the top clubs in England for quite some time, and he could be a truly transformative signing for Spurs.
Postecoglou made some incredible signings during his time at Celtic, and while he’s fishing in a deeper pond at Tottenham now, he’ll still be tasked with uncovering these gems.
Whether or not this move comes off remains to be seen, but this could be a great statement of intent if Tottenham do get this deal over the line for Postecoglou early on.
You may also like…
- Ange Postecoglou set to launch huge bid to sign 28-year-old forward for Tottenham this summer
- Report: Mikel Arteta is not sure about 25-year-old Arsenal player’s position, he could change it again
- ‘Same story every time’: Pundit says 29-year-old Tottenham player will let Postecoglou down
- TalkSPORT pundit suggests Leeds United should go and hire 43-year-old manager