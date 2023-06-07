‘We understand’: Postecoglou has already told Tottenham to go and sign 26-year-old PL player – journalist











Ange Postecoglou has apparently approved a move for James Maddison at Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about who the Australian could now go and sign for Spurs.

The former Celtic boss was famous in Glasgow for playing a huge part in the recruitment process at Celtic Park, and it sounds as though he’s doing the same in north London.

Despite only being in the job for 24 hours, Postecoglou has apparently already told Tottenham that James Maddison is a player they should go after.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Postecoglou approves Maddison move

Bailey shared what he knows about the 26-year-old.

“Yeah from what we understand he’s greenlighted the James Maddison approach for that to continue, they’re battling Newcastle for him so that will continue, Maddison to come in there, he looks like a good fit for Tottenham,” Bailey said.

Great first signing

If Maddison is indeed the first signing of the Postecoglou era at Tottenham, the north London club should be very excited by what’s to come from the Australian.

The midfielder is a world-class talent who has been courted by some of the top clubs in England for quite some time, and he could be a truly transformative signing for Spurs.

Postecoglou made some incredible signings during his time at Celtic, and while he’s fishing in a deeper pond at Tottenham now, he’ll still be tasked with uncovering these gems.

Whether or not this move comes off remains to be seen, but this could be a great statement of intent if Tottenham do get this deal over the line for Postecoglou early on.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all