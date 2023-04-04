“We understand’: Journalist shares what he knows about Marco Silva and Chelsea after rumours











According to Jacques Talbot, Marco Silva will not become the new manager of Chelsea.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that Silva was a candidate that Chelsea were looking into, but now, Talbot has said that the Fulham boss is not going to head to Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

Indeed, according to Talbot, Silva will be staying at Fulham and there is yet to be any contact from Chelsea about a possible move.

Silva not Chelsea-bound

Talbot shared what he knows about Silva.

“There were reports that Marco Silva was in touch with Chelsea ahead of a change in management. It has been mooted that Silva was amongst the candidates to take over. We understand that Marco Silva will be staying at Fulham and there has been no contact whatsoever from Chelsea over a possible move in the summer or even now,” Talbot said.

Won’t happen

This move never looked very likely if we’re being honest.

Indeed, Chelsea have just had their fingers burnt when going after an up-and-coming manager from an overperforming mid-table club, and they won’t be looking to go down that route again.

The Blues are more than likely going to be going for a tried and tested manager who has performed at the top level in the past, hence the links to the likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Luciano Spalletti over the past 24 hours.

Silva is a fantastic manager who could probably do a brilliant job at a top club, but it’s hard to see either Chelsea or Tottenham gambling on the Portuguese coach at this moment in time.

Fulham fans can relax as it looks as though their manager will be staying at Craven Cottage for the foreseeable future.

