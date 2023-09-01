Manchester United have been scrambling for a left-back over the past week.
Indeed, Luke Shaw’s injury has thrown the Red Devils’ plans into disarray and they’ve been all around the houses in search for a new full-back.
The likes of Marcos Alonso and Marc Cucurella were linked before Sergio Reguilon was eventually signed, and according to The Mail’s Craig Hope, one player United had a look at was Matt Target.
Speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline live stream, Targett was briefly a target for Manchester United, but, ultimately he hasn’t made the move as Newcastle will not be allowing him to leave this summer.
Targett was looked at
Hope shared what he knows about Targett
“You mention that and I was speaking to agents and one name being thrown around in regards to Man United was Matt Targett. They were bringing together a list of left-backs available out there and Targett is down the pecking order, but he won’t be allowed to go this window we understand,” Hope said.
Shame
It’s a shame that Targett won’t be getting this move to Old Trafford as he could really do with the chance to have a fresh start elsewhere.
Targett is, arguably, fourth-choice left-back at Newcastle at the moment behind Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, and he’s probably not going to play much this season.
A chance to prove himself at Manchester United would’ve been brilliant, but, alas, it’s not going to happen.