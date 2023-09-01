Manchester United have been scrambling for a left-back over the past week.

Indeed, Luke Shaw’s injury has thrown the Red Devils’ plans into disarray and they’ve been all around the houses in search for a new full-back.

The likes of Marcos Alonso and Marc Cucurella were linked before Sergio Reguilon was eventually signed, and according to The Mail’s Craig Hope, one player United had a look at was Matt Target.

Speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline live stream, Targett was briefly a target for Manchester United, but, ultimately he hasn’t made the move as Newcastle will not be allowing him to leave this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Targett was looked at

Hope shared what he knows about Targett

“You mention that and I was speaking to agents and one name being thrown around in regards to Man United was Matt Targett. They were bringing together a list of left-backs available out there and Targett is down the pecking order, but he won’t be allowed to go this window we understand,” Hope said.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Shame

It’s a shame that Targett won’t be getting this move to Old Trafford as he could really do with the chance to have a fresh start elsewhere.

Targett is, arguably, fourth-choice left-back at Newcastle at the moment behind Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, and he’s probably not going to play much this season.

A chance to prove himself at Manchester United would’ve been brilliant, but, alas, it’s not going to happen.