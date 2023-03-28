‘We understand’: Journalist provides fitness update on Martin Odegaard after Rodri horror tackle











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing Martin Odegaard’s fitness after he was on the wrong end of a horror tackle from Rodri last week.

The Spanish midfielder went in horribly on Odegaard during Spain’s game against Norway in a challenge that could’ve gone horribly wrong.

Indeed, this was a potential season-ending tackle that Odegaard received, but luckily, it sounds as though he’s going to be ok.

Wheatley says that the midfielder has come away with some bruising but other than that it he is absolutely fine.

Odegaard is ok

The journalist delivered an update on the Arsenal star’s fitness.

“This was a really poor challenge on Norway’s captain, he went in late with his studs up on Odegaard and after the game he was not best pleased, he was actually shown the challenge by a Norwegian TV channel and he gave his opinion basically saying that if he said anymore he’d get into trouble,” Wheatley said.

“A really poor challenge that could have been a lot worse. I’m sure Odegaard is going to get away with bruising, but if it went wrong it could end a player’s season. The Man City vs Arsenal game is coming up and Arsenal will want to have their captain available for that match. As far as we know it’s not anything serious. Odegaard came away with a bit of bruising from that challenge, but Arteta would have been watching from behind his sofa. Fortunately, we understand that Martin Odegaard is ok.”

Could’ve been decisive

As awful as this is to say, this tackle could have completely changed the course of the title race.

The irony that Rodri is a Manchester City player shouldn’t be lost on anyone, injuring Odegaard could really have derailed Arsenal’s season, and that would’ve been a massive shame

We’ve seen wonderful football from both Arsenal and City this season, and we don’t want this title race to be settled by bad tackles and injuries, it should be the football that shines through.

Luckily, Odegaard is fine, and he will be able to play his part as we enter the final stretch of the season.

