Ange Postecoglou is getting to grips with his Tottenham squad now.

The Australian is figuring out which players will figure in his plans this season and which won’t, and it sounds as though he has really taken a shine to one player.

Indeed, Yves Bissouma has played a key role in pre-season so far, and, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay shared what Postecoglou has been telling Bissouma behind the scenes.

According to Barclay, the Tottenham manager has been full of praise for Bissouma, telling him that he’s going to be a key player next term and that he wants him to be a role model for younger players this season.

Bissouma earmarked for key role

Barclay shared what Bissouma has been told by Postecoglou

“He said he was almost like an Uncle or a Dad already, and that has been replicated with a few players, particularly with Bissouma. We understand that Ange has very much been getting onto him and telling him how much of a key player he sees him as and how much he wants Bissouma to set an example to the younger players,” Barclay said.

Step up

This is a real chance for Bissouma to step up and make a name for himself at Tottenham.

Bissouma was fantastic at Brighton before his £25m move to Spurs, but like many of his teammates last season, he struggled to make much of an impact last term.

However, if he can rediscover his best form this term, he will be a key player for Tottenham this year, and who knows? Perhaps Postecoglou’s system will help Bissouma play his best football for Spurs.

Bissouma is certainly a player to watch heading into the new season.