‘We remain friends’: 38-year-old is already ‘very close’ with one Spurs ace amid claims he may replace Conte











Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly now in the market for a replacement for Antonio Conte.

According to The Athletic, the north London club have drawn up a shortlist of managers who could replace the Italian when he leaves, and according to this report, Ruben Amorim is one manager who is admired by Fabio Paratici.

Amorim has been impressing with his attacking style of football over in Portugal with Sporting, and now, he could be set to move to the Premier League.

A move to Tottenham could well appeal to Amorim, not only are Spurs one of the biggest clubs in England, but he already has a close friend at the club in the shape of Pedro Porro.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Amorim close with Porro

The Sporting boss has spoken about his relationship with Porro in the past.

“Our relationship is very close, he will be missed. In football we get used to change from a very young age. One day they are our children, our best friends, and now he is Conte’s son,” Amorim said.

“If we play against him, I already know his difficulties. We remain friends, I move on, now my favourites are others. My players are always the best in the world. Porro will be a player for another team and I wish them the best of luck.”

Would help him

Pedro Porro has had a very slow start to life in north London, but if Amorim came in, it may not be long before he discovered his best form for Spurs.

Indeed, Amorim had Porro playing some brilliant stuff with Sporting down that right flank, and a reunion could work wonders for the Spaniard.

Of course, whether or not Amorim comes in remains to be seen, but his arrival would surely put a smile on the right-back’s face.

Show all