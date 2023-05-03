‘We need someone’: Kevin Campbell says £30m Arsenal player needs replacing with someone much quicker











Kevin Campbell has stated that Arsenal need someone much quicker than Granit Xhaka in his position.

The Swiss midfielder has been unbelievable this season, he’s read the game amazingly, he’s been an attacking threat and he’s been a leader in the middle of the park.

However, despite his good performances this term, Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, said he wants to see someone else in the midfield, claiming that he’d like the Gunners to get someone much faster than Xhaka, claiming that the former Arsenal captain is a bit one-paced.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Get someone quicker

Campbell spoke about the £30m player.

“Do you know what I’m seeing? Against the better teams we need more speed in that position, that’s the difference. I thought Xhaka had a good game, but when you look at the growth of our team we need someone as an alternative who has some speed who can make the difference offensively. Xhaka is a quality player, but he’s a bit one-paced, against Man City the levels are different and we need players who are going to hurt them,” Campbell said.

More dynamic

Xhaka is a great player, but at the same time, someone with a bit more pace would add more dynamism to this team.

It sounds obvious, but pace is an absolute killer in the Premier League, and sadly, Xhaka is only going to get slower as he progresses through his 30s.

Luckily, Arsenal seem to be moving towards this end in the summer with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both linked, and with all due respect, both players are younger and quicker than Xhaka.

Campbell wants to see a faster midfielder join this squad, and it looks as though his wish could well be granted.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Show all