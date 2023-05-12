'We knew': Trent Alexander-Arnold now publicly makes controversial claim about Tottenham











Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that the Liverpool squad absolutely knew they were going to beat Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final before the game even started.

The right-back made the bold claim when speaking to LadBible TV, claiming that the entire Liverpool team knew that they were going to win that game.

To say this claim is slightly controversial would be an understatement.

Alexander-Arnold and co, did, of course, come out of that game as victors, but there was more than a bit of good fortune involved with a controversial early penalty followed by a complete defensive shutdown.

Regardless, Alexander-Arnold says that he went into that game knowing that there was no way Spurs would win.

They knew they’d win

Alexander-Arnold shared his thought process before that Champions League final.

“We knew, 100 percent we knew, there was no way that they beat us. There was no way. We knew we were the much better team,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Much better?

Alexander-Arnold says that he knew Liverpool were the much better team, and while it’s easy to say that now with hindsight, the two sides were much closer than some would have you believe at that point.

Spurs finished above Liverpool in eight of the last 10 Premier League seasons at that point, while Tottenham gave them a real run for their money at Anfield just a few months prior with a 90th minute Toby Alderweireld penalty proving the difference.

Of course, in 2018/19 Liverpool were a different beast. They were one John Stones goaline clearance away from being invincible Premier League winners that season, but in a one-off game, it was really hard to back against Tottenham at that moment in time.

Liverpool’s history as perennial European winners is also a huge factor, but to go into any Champions League final with such confidence is risky.

Alexander-Arnold’s over-confidence really could’ve backfired in that game.

