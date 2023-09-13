‘We hope it’s not too bad’: International manager provides injury update on ‘brilliant’ Crystal Palace player

England manager Gareth Southgate has provided an update on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after the player was subbed off at half-time last night.

It was exciting for Crystal Palace fans to see three players called up to the England squad in Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Sam Johnstone.

Guehi played the full 90 minutes on Saturday in Ukraine and then was in the starting lineup last night to face Scotland. The centre-back looked solid but failed to return after half-time.

Before the second-half started, Guehi was replaced by Harry Maguire. In his press conference after the game, Southgate shared why this happened.

The 23 year-old defender is massively important to Palace. His importance is so crucial that he has been given the captain’s armband on may occasions.

Speaking in his press conference after the 3-1 victory over Scotland, Southgate was asked about whether he took of Guehi due to injury. He said: “Yes, he was just feeling something at half-time. We hope it’s not too bad but he was not able to carry on.”

He is a ‘brilliant‘ defender and the fact that it looks like he has managed to cement his place into the England squad at such a young age highlights how good he is.

The Eagles have had a good start to the season and have managed seven points from their first four games so far this campaign.

It is no doubt a blow for the Premier League club to hear Southgate say Guehi had a minor knock and that he is hoping it’s not a bad injury.

Guehi and fellow centre-back have a top partnership and with the club playing Aston Villa in a couple of days, the next injury update is crucial.

Hopefully the Englishman will be fit for the game on the weekend and if he is then it will be a huge boost for the club as they look to build momentum off of a great start.