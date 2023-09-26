‘We have prepared’: Manager of ‘extraordinary’ Arsenal target has spoken out when quizzed about his future

Arsenal have been heavily linked with striker Ivan Toney and his manager Thomas Frank was quizzed on speculation around his future.

Arsenal have now become a team who are battling near the top again and this has seen them constantly try to improve their squad.

Reports have said that Ivan Toney is a target and this is no shock due to the fact that he is one of the top strikers in the Premier League.

Now, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken out on the future of the player after being questioned about Toney.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Thomas Frank on Arsenal target Ivan Toney

The ‘extraordinary’ forward would be great for an Arsenal side who lack a top consistent finisher. They have good strikers like Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus but Toney is definitely more prolific.

After being asked about reports of Arsenal stepping up their interest in Toney, Frank spoke about what he expects to happen in the January transfer window. He said: “In January, I don’t know. The only thing I’m focusing on is the game tomorrow.

“Of course we are preparing transfer windows ahead so of course we are looking, not only at striker, option at full-back, we have prepared for any position if something should happen. I think it’s fair to say that if we wanted a striker in the summer we could have tried to get one. So that’s it.”

Last season in the Premier League, Toney managed to 20 goals in 33 appearances and this is a great tally for the player.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

This sort of tally is exactly why Arsenal want to sign him and he would definitely me a top signing for the club in January.

He could be just what they need for the last half of the season in order to help them either win the title or other trophies depending on how they are doing. With him also only 27 years-old he could be a vital forward for many years.